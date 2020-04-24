Aaptiv and Xponential Fitness Announce Partnership to Enhance Studio Workouts with Streaming Content

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaptiv, the leading provider of premium digital health and wellness content, and Xponential Fitness, a curator of boutique fitness brands across fitness & wellness verticals, today announced a partnership by which subscribers of Xponential Fitness' GO subscription, their digital fitness platform, can access Aaptiv's audio-guided and structured workouts. Aaptiv workouts will be available in each of Xponential studios' apps.

Aaptiv's world class content across nearly a dozen wellness categories, including sleep, meditation and at-home cardio will help supplement Xponential's extensive studio offerings, which include workouts from Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, Row House, StretchLab, YogaSix, AKT and STRIDE.

"Xponential's mission is to provide a comprehensive, inspiring experience for both our studio members and GO subscribers. Our GO product also compliments over 1500 brick and mortar studios around the globe that create access for our members online. By partnering with Aaptiv, the leading provider of wellness content, we are further strengthening that offering," said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness.

"Aaptiv Enterprise is about strengthening our clients' relationship with their members. By adding Aaptiv's cardio and recovery classes to studio workouts, Xponential is providing their members with an incomparable experience. And because Aaptiv's content doesn't require equipment, our solution allows for taking classes at home, on your schedule," said Ethan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Aaptiv.

Aaptiv's partnership with Xponential is another success within Aaptiv Enterprise, which allows companies to license the products, content, and data expertise that Aaptiv has developed over the last four years.

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

About Aaptiv:

Aaptiv Inc. is a digital health company that provides world-class content and products to help members achieve their goals. Aaptiv's members have access to several thousand audio based classes across a dozen categories, including running, strength training, yoga, and sleep. Aaptiv's classes have been taken over 30 million times since the company's launch four years ago. Aaptiv has raised $60m from leading investors like Amazon, Disney, and Insight Venture Partners. For more information, visit aaptiv.com , or download our iOS app .

