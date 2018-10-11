AAR Announces Partnership with Napier Park Global Capital

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a global aviation aftermarket leader, announces the expansion of its commercial aircraft asset management activities by partnering with Napier Park Global Capital (Napier Park) to create a joint venture that will focus on acquiring late life commercial aircraft. AAR has been appointed the sole servicer for the newly formed strategic alliance.

Under the agreement, AAR will bring its extensive aircraft MRO, leasing and trading experience to the role of asset manager. AAR will establish and manage the aircraft portfolio, as well as develop exit strategies. The main focus is on acquiring yield generating assets maximizing returns as aircraft reach the end of operational life. AAR will work with majority partner, Napier Park, to target assets that retain value in the aftermarket once aircraft retire from service.

"We appreciate the opportunity to lend our extensive expertise in the aviation aftermarket to provide significant competitive benefits to the new venture," said Pat Aherne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AAR Aircraft Sales & Leasing. "As the third largest aircraft MRO in the world and one of the largest suppliers of engine and airframe components, AAR brings a broad range of products and service capabilities to the role of aircraft asset management."

Napier Park is an alternative investment manager that, as of September 30, 2018, managed $11.5 billion in capital and will be the majority equity participant in the joint venture. Napier Park manages CLOs, credit and private investments on behalf of institutional investors globally. Napier Park's Real Assets group manages approximately $6 billion of equipment assets and seeks to generate attractive long-term returns through investments in long-lived essential use industrial and transportation equipment, generally alongside leading industry operating partners like AAR.

BNP Paribas acted as exclusive financial and capital raising advisor to AAR in the transaction.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE AAR CORP.

Related Links

http://www.aarcorp.com

