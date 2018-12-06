AAR Receives 2018 "Distributor of the Year Award" from LORD Corporation

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) a global provider of aviation services, announced today that its OEM Solutions – Government group received the 2018 "Distributor of the Year" award from LORD Corporation, a global diversified technology and manufacturing company. The announcement was made during its annual distributor sales meeting.

"AAR is driven by our commitment to deliver the right part at the right time, consistently and reliably, all while maintaining the flexibility our OEM partners, like LORD, expect," said Eric Young, Senior Vice President, AAR OEM Solutions. "We are honored to be chosen for this award."

The OEM Solutions – Government group serves as a salesforce multiplier representing LORD across the globe. Currently, the group distributes a line of LORD engine mounts, APU mounts, and equipment isolators for military fixed- and rotor-wing aircraft.

"AAR OEM Solutions is a trusted supply source of LORD's vibration control components to the U.S. Government and our customers around the world. LORD values customer relationships. Because of AAR's product knowledge, their ability to process a large number of customer requests and provide a quick turnaround time for stocked items, OEM Solutions - Government group was chosen as the recipient of this year's award," said Sue Cermak, Distribution Manager of the LORD aerospace and defense business unit.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

