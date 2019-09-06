AArete Named One Of Vault's "Best Consulting Firms to Work For 2020"

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global consulting firm driving client value through data-informed performance improvement, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as one of Vault's "Best Consulting Firms to Work For 2020." In addition, AArete is honored to be specifically recognized on Vault's "Best Consulting Firm Culture" and "Best Consulting Firms Work/Life Balance" lists.

"We are so honored to be recognized in the Vault survey results! We have worked hard to build a culture that reflects our commitment to the workplace while simultaneously driving client successes," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "We remain committed to our guiding principles: excellence, passion, loyalty to clients, stewardship, family, community and sustainability. This ensures our employees feel fulfilled, balanced, purposeful, motivated and happy in their job."

A national media company focused on career-related publications and resources, Vault polls thousands of consultants and formulates their responses into its subsequent consulting rankings. Vault's rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the consulting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of consulting professionals. From these results, Vault ranks the top consulting firms in prestige, quality of life and overall best to work for.

With being named one of the top 50 "Best Consulting Firms to Work For 2020," AArete ranked #20 out of 25 "Best Consulting Firm Culture," #22 out of 25 "Best Consulting Firms Work/Life Balance," as well as #23 out of 25 for "Best Consulting Firms for Hours in the Office." These high acolades are quite defining for AArete, considering the up-and-coming firm's first Vault ranking.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. Working across all industries and business functions, AArete optimizes profits in a compressed timeframe and humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/

SOURCE AArete

Related Links

www.aarete.com

