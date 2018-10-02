AArete Selected by MassHealth as Vendor for DSRIP Technical Assistance Program

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a leading management consulting firm based in Chicago, is pleased to announce their selection as an approved vendor for the newly formed MassHealth DSRIP Technical Assistance (TA) Program and TA Marketplace. With this selection, AArete belongs to a select group of vendors that have been identified to support MassHealth and its organizations to improve the delivery and efficiency of coordinated, high quality care to MassHealth members.

The MassHealth DSRIP TA Program is designed to provide expertise and support resources to the MassHealth Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and Community Partners (CP) as part of their mission to improve health outcomes and member experience throughout Massachusetts. As a vendor in the program, AArete will execute technical assistance projects across selected ACOs and CPs under the supervision of MassHealth.

"We are honored to be included as a potential partner for all organizations who are in the MassHealth DSRIP TA Program," said Madhav Nadendla, Managing Director in the healthcare practice of AArete. "As our company continues to expand, we are excited to share our deep healthcare expertise with organizations where we can partner to implement patient-centered solutions and transform health outcomes together."

Under a competitive bid process, and based on their demonstrated experience and expertise, MassHealth selected AArete to support the ACOs and CPs within the following domains:

Financial and Actuarial

Performance Improvement

Population Health Management

AArete's inclusion in the program reflects their healthcare expertise and continued capacity to deliver results to healthcare providers and payers alike.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm that specializes in data-driven operational performance improvement and strategic cost reduction. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe and without reducing people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through sourcing methodologies, Big Data analytics, proprietary revenue cycle optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center™, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/

About the MassHealth DSRIP TA Marketplace

The MA DSRIP Technical Assistance Marketplace (TA Marketplace) is a product of MassHealth, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program, and contractor Abt Associates Inc. (Abt). The TA Marketplace serves to enable MassHealth ACOs and CPs to easily navigate and tap into the array of resources and supports available to them through the MassHealth DSRIP TA Program. It is through the TA Marketplace that ACOs and CPs can learn more about the technical assistance vendors available to them through this program.

