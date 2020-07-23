Aarki Announces Integration With CAULY

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, is pleased to announce that it is now integrated with CAULY, Korea's leading mobile ad exchange. CAULY gives publishers an opportunity to monetize their ad space and enables advertisers to reach target audiences in a scalable way.

Korea is one of the most advanced mobile markets in the world today, and CAULY is one of the largest mobile ad companies in the country to launch a full mobile marketing and advertising ecosystem. CAULY offers powerful inventory and audience coverage. Through this integration, Aarki continues to expand its reach into the local Korean market by gaining direct access to Korea's mobile ad inventory.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with CAULY as we continue to expand our footprint in the booming Korea market," said Sungpil Lee, Country Manager Korea, at Aarki. "CAULY's high-quality local inventory is a perfect fit for us and supports our growing demand in this region. We are sure that access to Korean local inventory will help us grow our campaigns and surpass our advertisers' KPI goals."

CAULY's mission to maximize customers' ROI with their proprietary services is a great match for our purely mobile demand. This integration enables us to run banner and display interstitial ads with high completion and conversion rates. Moreover, based on CAULY's in-house developed algorithms for their anti-fraud system, they are constantly reinforcing their spam and abuse filters thus ensuring that we bid only on valuable users.

"We expect this strategic partnership will enable our clients to improve their performances by reaching the most valuable audience for them. Besides potential positive business outcomes, both parties will further strengthen the sustainability of the mobile advertising market," said Myounghyun Cho, General Manager of Business Planning Office of CAULY.

About Aarki

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, and Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

About CAULY

CAULY is one of the very first and leading ad exchanges in Korea. Emerging on the scene in 2010 as a product of FutureStream Networks, CAULY has been providing state-of-the-art mobile advertising solutions to the major global partners in various fields since its inception. CAULY maintains partnerships by guaranteeing their clients the best optimization and performance results with their industry know-hows, proprietary technology - data-driven skills, and advanced audience targeting solutions.

