Aarki Expands Global Reach With New Offices in Asia

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announces the continuation of the company's global momentum with four new international offices in Asia.

Aarki's new offices in Beijing, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore strengthen the company's brand and reaches the wide and growing mobile programmatic market in the region.

Aarki

"Our goal is to offer mobile marketers scalable growth options that align with their return on investment (ROI) goals," said Sid Bhatt, CEO and Co-founder of Aarki. "With the new representative offices, we will bridge the distance gap with our clients, and increase the effectiveness of our business development and sales efforts in this region."

Mobile programmatic is rapidly growing in Asia and the technology infrastructure is becoming fully established in the region. In addition, the Asia region is expected to be the top contributor for mobile innovation and growth. With the addition of new headcount in the region, Aarki is strengthening its footprint to capitalize on this momentum.

"Aarki recognizes the fast growth in Asia's mobile market and we are thrilled to have our new staff meet and build relationships with customers in the region. With our mission to connect users to apps they love, our team is ready to deliver performance at scale to mobile marketers and the most engaging ad experience to end users," said Naoki Kobayashi, Sr. Director of Sales at Aarki.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Horizon Interactive Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

