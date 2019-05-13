Aarki Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Aarki

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Aarki was nominated in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year category for companies of up to 100 Employees.

Aarki's mission is to build the highest performing mobile app marketing ecosystem by connecting users to apps they love and by delivering the highest performance to customers that participate in our ecosystem. Our team works hand-in-hand to achieve excellence for our clients and we are delighted that our hard work has paid off and was recognized by the award judges. We are pleased to share some of the judges' thoughts on our entry:

Very impressive revenue growth, coupled with a good investment in their technical infrastructure. Pleasing to see female leadership being given good focus.

Delivering a great service to a wide range of companies in different continents is a pleasure but also a time zone nightmare. Why is it that on the day you really want to sleep, your customer's device suddenly develops a problem 15 hours ahead in India or something like that? Well done for doing multi-services.

or something like that? Well done for doing multi-services. Aarki is helping clients to reconnect crosswise across various marketing platforms through advanced technology solutions.

"It's a great honor for us to win this award," said Sid Bhatt, CEO of Aarki. "Our vision is to advance data science and machine learning and solve core problems in large addressable markets."

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

Media Contact:

Fellese Co

Email: media@aarki.com

Related Images

aarki-stevie.jpg

Aarki_Stevie

SOURCE Aarki

Related Links

https://www.aarki.com

