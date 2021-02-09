Aarki Ranks Again in the Singular ROI Index 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced it has been ranked for another year in the Singular ROI Index 2021, being highlighted as a "hidden gem" for having an impressive ROI, especially on iOS.

Aarki

"We are honored to make prominent appearances in so many categories," said Sid Bhatt , CEO at Aarki. "Our strong performance results from the unification of machine learning (AI) algorithms, proprietary data, and creative optimization. With this recognition, Singular empowers us to continue to drive innovation in mobile advertising."

The marketing intelligence and analytics platform Singular releases its Singular ROI Index annually. This year it sampled the top apps, over $10 billion of ad spend, and 3 billion app installs to see which mobile media sources generated the best returns. It ranks the top-performing mobile media sources on iOS and Android. The overall rankings account for the following critical performance factors: spend, fraud rate, reach, click-to-install (CTI) ratio, ROI (return on investment), and retention.

See below the 17 top list rankings that Aarki was endorsed for:

Top media sources: ROI

Global: Overall iOS

Global: Overall Android

Global: Gaming iOS

Global: Gaming Android

Regional: APAC - iOS

Regional: APAC - Android

Regional: EMEA - iOS

Regional: EMEA - Android

Regional: North America - iOS

- iOS Regional: North America - Android

Top media sources: Retention

Global: Overall iOS

Global: Overall Android

Global: Gaming iOS

Global: Gaming Android

Regional: North America - iOS

- iOS Regional: North America - Android

Top media sources: Lowest fraud

Global: Overall iOS

Learn more about Aarki's inclusion in the Singular ROI Index 2021.

About Aarki

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, CognitionX, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

