Aarki Selected as a Singular Certified Partner and Ranked in the Singular ROI Index 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Singular Certified Partner Program!

Joining the Singular Certified Program gives Aarki the opportunity to take a united stand with other industry experts, including Facebook, IronSource, Google Ads, Twitter, and more. By sharing their knowledge and experiences, Aarki will help develop a more transparent mobile marketing ecosystem where advertisers are open to working proactively with their partners, and each other.

Aarki

"Providing complete and granular transparency of advertising spend and performance to our advertisers has always been a key pillar of Aarki's commitment to our advertisers," said Nicol Cseko, Vice President of Product at Aarki. "We welcome all industry initiatives that help champion a better and more transparent ecosystem as a whole, as they are key to driving growth and trust in mobile performance marketing adoption."

Moreover, Aarki was honored to make prominent appearances in several categories of Singular's 2020 ROI Index, outranking 550 other media sources. Aarki appears on the global list — all verticals, all regions, as well as on regional ROI (North America, EMEA, APAC) lists along with other industry leaders.

Singular's 2020 ROI Index sampled the top apps, over $6.3 billion of spend, and 2.2 billion app installs to see which mobile media sources generated the best returns. It ranks the top-performing mobile media sources on iOS and Android. The overall rankings account for the following critical performance factors: spend, fraud rate, reach, click-to-install (CTI) ratio, ROI (return on investment), and retention.

Learn more about Aarki's inclusion in the Singular Certified Partner Program and Singular's 2020 ROI Index.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real-time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

Media Contact:

Fellese Co

Email: media@aarki.com

Related Images

aarki-singular.jpg

Aarki_Singular

SOURCE Aarki

Related Links

http://www.aarki.com

