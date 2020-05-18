Aarón Santos's New Book "A Cry Of Alarm For This Generation!" Tackles On Biblical Prophecies About The Apocalypse And God's Intended Fate For His True Believers

Author Santos reminds readers of the impending future of humanity and how the Word of God has left substantial ideas to its fruition: "This book contains declarations of the apocalyptic prophecies to help understand the fear of God and redemption through opportune repentance as it is written: 'And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commands all men everywhere to repent: Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead' (Acts 17:30–31)."

Published by Page Publishing, Aarón Santos's sagacious opus is a potent guide to understanding the Bible's message of the prophetic Apocalypse to prepare one's self in facing God and standing up with his grace and mercy.

Readers who wish to experience this awe-inspiring work can purchase "A Cry of Alarm for this Generation!" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168378/Aaron_Santos.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

