Aarón Santos's New Book ¡Un Grito De Alarma Para Esta Generación! A Book On The Biblical End-Time Prophecies That Sheds Light To The Importance Of Repentance From Sin

Aarón Santos said this about his book: "This book contains statements of the prophecies of the Apocalypse to help understand the fear of God and redemption through timely repentance, as it is written: 'But God having overlooked the times of this ignorance, now commands all men in all place, that they repent, because he has established a day in which he will judge the world with justice, by that man whom he appointed, giving faith to all with having raised him from the dead (Acts 17:30–31).'"

Published by Page Publishing, Aarón Santos's new book ¡Un Grito de Alarma Para Esta Generación! contains a riveting look at the occurrence of apocalyptic signs that serve as reminders for Christian believers to never cease in asking for forgiveness and to continue in their piety toward God.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with the signs of times and the essence of repentance that grants salvation to the soul can purchase ¡Un Grito de Alarma Para Esta Generación! in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

