Aaron Wessner Joins Hamilton Zanze As Managing Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Wessner has joined Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments (HZ) as a Managing Director.

"Aaron's experience and background will be an asset to HZ as we expand our East Coast footprint," said HZ Chief Investment Officer and President Kurt Houtkooper. "His skills and knowledge are a unique fit for our company and goals for growth, and we look forward to his leadership at HZ."

Established in 2001, Hamilton Zanze currently owns and operates 89 properties, with a total of 21,380 residential units, across 15 states. Aaron Wessner joined multifamily investment firm Hamilton Zanze with the goal of expanding the company's East Coast footprint.

As a senior member of the capital markets team, Wessner will be working with HZ's various equity and debt partners. Based in New York City, he will lead HZ's East Coast presence by coordinating acquisitions, dispositions and client relationships in the eastern United States.

"I'm excited to join Mark, Tony, Kurt and team in the continued growth and success of Hamilton Zanze," Wessner said. "I look forward to working with our current and future investment partners in establishing the firm's East Coast presence."

Wessner's background includes over 20 years of institutional commercial real estate experience. Prior to joining HZ, he was a Managing Director with New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald, where he focused on equity and debt capital markets, acquisitions of multifamily and other real estate assets, and structured finance. Prior to Cantor, he worked within Merrill Lynch's Real Estate Capital Markets group as well within the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) groups of Fitch Ratings and Ernst & Young.

He received his M.B A. from the University of Florida. and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami.

ABOUT HAMILTON ZANZE

Hamilton Zanze (HZ) is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $4.6 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern, and Eastern U.S. The company owns and operates 89 properties (21,380 units) across 15 states. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

