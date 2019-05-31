Aaron's and Progressive Leasing Finish 37th Keystone Club Makeover As School Year Grand Finale For Atlanta Teens

Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials decorated and furnished the Club's multipurpose space. Local Aaron's associates and Club officials revealed the new space, now equipped with new technology, sectionals, tables and chairs, sound systems and fresh paint. Teens chose the special Sherwin-Williams™ paint colors for the room: Dynamic Blue and Earl Grey. The teens can enjoy the redesigned areas dedicated to leadership development, study, lounging and games.

"With Atlanta being our hometown, this renovation was close to our hearts and we made sure to provide the Samuel L. Jones Club members with great resources to help them be successful leaders," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the number one youth-serving organization in the nation helping provide opportunities that our teens otherwise would not have."

"The partnership between the Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club and Aaron's will benefit the many students who will be able to use this newly renovated facility," said U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. "The Boys & Girls Clubs organization makes a difference in the lives of many young Georgians, providing them with a place to explore their interests and grow. I appreciate the support Aaron's has given to the organization."

"Boys & Girls Clubs are a vital part of life for American youth, providing communities across the country and in Georgia with comfortable spaces where parents know their children are safe," said U.S. Senator, David Perdue, R-Ga. "We are all grateful to our friends at Aaron's for this makeover, supplying these bright young minds with better futures and making a difference in the Peach State."

"My duty as Georgia's Attorney General is to protect Georgians, and especially our youth and other vulnerable populations. Strong public-private partnerships help make the most of our state's assets, and I'm thrilled to congratulate the Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club and Aaron's, Inc., on this outstanding partnership to provide an improved space for our youth at the Keystone Teen Center," said Attorney General of Georgia, Chris Carr.

"This refresh isn't just about a fresh coat of paint or new furniture. It's a transformation to our Samuel L. Jones Club, where teens now have the resources they need to achieve their dreams," said Missy Dugan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. "Thanks to Aaron's, we can now support more teen membership with the Keystone Program and foster a safer environment."

In September 2018, the Aaron's Foundation renewed its national partnership with the BGCA. The continued partnership supports the Keystone Club, BGCA's premier national teen leadership and character program, for an additional three years with a $5 million commitment. This follows the 2015 Aaron's Foundation's three-year national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping underserved teens ages 14-18 develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community.

Over the past five years, Aaron's has performed 37 makeovers at Teen Centers in cities such as Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Memphis and San Antonio. The Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club makeover was made possible by Aaron's in-kind donation of furniture, electronics and appliances valued at $28,000 and the hard work of the company's associates.

"I love hanging out with Keystone Club in the Teen Center. I always feel encouraged to do my best. I'm really glad that other people see how important it is to us." Alana G., 14 ( Atlanta )

"With the leadership skills I've learned in Keystone Club, I feel ready to help my society. Keystone Club has helped me be a better person. It has helped me become a leader as I help younger kids with their homework." Kyla G., 13 ( Atlanta )

"Keystone Club has helped me advocate to fight for what's right. For me, the most meaningful experience is when we all sit down and just talk." Nevaeh F., 14 ( Atlanta )

Aaron's partnership with BGCA's Keystone Program inspires teens to "Own It" by taking ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve. The Aaron's and Keystone Club "Own Your Future" campaign supports three principles:

Own Your Path : No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide.

: No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide. Own Your Decisions : Making good choices opens more doors for your future.

: Making good choices opens more doors for your future. Own Your Community: Use your talents to make an impact in your community.

To see photos of the Keystone Club remodel at the Samuel L. Jones Boys & Girls Club, visit Aaron's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aaronsinc), and Twitter (www.twitter.com/AaronsInc).

