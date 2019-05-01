Aaron's And Progressive Leasing Rejuvenate Las Vegas Teen Keystone Club

Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials worked throughout the week decorating and furnishing the Club's multipurpose space. Local Aaron's associates and Club officials revealed the new space, which is now equipped with new technology, sectionals, tables and chairs, sound systems and fresh paint. Teens chose the special Sherwin-Williams™ paint colors for the room: Humorous Green, Dignity Blue, Marigold, Evening Shadow and Something Blue. The teens can enjoy the redesigned areas dedicated to leadership development, study, lounging and games.

"With this contribution, Aaron's hopes to inspire the members of the Southern Highlands Boys & Girls Club to reach higher and achieve their dreams while becoming community leaders," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America allows us to continue our commitment to giving back to communities across the country."

In September 2018, the Aaron's Foundation renewed its national partnership with the BGCA. The continued partnership supports the Keystone Club, BGCA's premier national teen leadership and character program, for an additional three years with a $5 million commitment. This follows the 2015 Aaron's Foundation's three-year national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping underserved teens ages 14-18 develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community.

"This refresh will provide an indispensable boost for our deserving teen members who work hard to give back to the local community," said Andy Bischel, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. "We're grateful for Aaron's continued support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their commitment to help young people learn to grow and succeed."

Over the past five years, Aaron's has performed 36 makeovers at Teen Centers in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Memphis and San Antonio. The Southern Highlands Unit makeover was made possible by Aaron's in-kind donation of furniture, electronics and appliances valued at $24,000, and the hard work of the company's associates.

"Keystone has helped me to focus my attention on my goals and become a better person and leader." Alex C., 14

"The Boys & Girls Club has shown me a positive path. The Keystone Club has given me the opportunity to become a meaningful leader and work with an amazing team of people. Jordan J., 17

"Keystone provides a way for me to express myself and give back to the people in our community." Payton G., 15

"Being a part of Keystone has taught me that if we put aside our differences and come together as a group we can make a change at our Club and in our community." McKenna T., 16

"Being in Keystone for three years has helped grow my potential as a leader." Noel C., 17

"Keystone is the first step towards opportunities that will impact my future." Raezene D., 14

Aaron's partnership with BGCA's Keystone Program inspires teens to "Own It" by taking ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve. The Aaron's and Keystone Club "Own Your Future" campaign supports three principles:

Own Your Path : No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide.

: No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide. Own Your Decisions : Making good choices opens more doors for your future.

: Making good choices opens more doors for your future. Own Your Community: Use your talents to make an impact in your community.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,600 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.

