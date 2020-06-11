Aaron's and Rooms To Go Partner with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Deliver Personal Protective Equipment to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and Rooms To Go (RTG) announced the donation of more than 10,000 masks to the City of New York for use in its COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Given the tremendous need for PPE in New York City, Aaron's is honored to help Mayor de Blasio respond to these challenges as we all collectively support the rapidly changing situation caused by COVID-19," said John Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's, Inc. "Rooms To Go and Aaron's, with their cut-and-sew manufacturing operations, are uniquely positioned to assist with COVID-19 relief, and I want to thank Rooms To Go for offering their PPE capacity to assist in making this donation possible."

Aaron's and RTG are working with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to provide much needed PPE to New York City, one of the areas of the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"New York City is facing an unprecedented threat to its collective physical and financial health," said COVID-19 Public-Private Partnership Czar Peter Hatch. "From the beginning of this crisis, we have turned to private sector partners to help us fight COVID-19 and protect New Yorkers. Thank you to Aaron's and Rooms To Go for their generous donation of masks that will protect the City's healthcare and other frontline workers."

This initiative is part of Aaron's "Sew Happy to Help" campaign, which has focused on supporting COVID-19 relief efforts all over the country, including in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Florida, Texas, and Nevada.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial ("Vive", formerly Dent- A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally-insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

About Rooms To Go, Inc.

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, and established in 1991, Rooms To Go is one of the largest furniture retail companies in the United States. The company has over 150 stores and several distribution centers located in ten (10) states throughout the southeast United States in addition to online ecommerce at www.roomstogo.com. Rooms To Go offers its customers fully designed room packages created by professional designers at everyday low prices, together with many financing options and quick delivery.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

