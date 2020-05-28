Aaron's and Rooms To Go Team-up to Provide PPE to Grady Health System for COVID-19 Relief

ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and Rooms To Go have joined forces to provide Personal Protective Equipment to Grady Health System for use in Atlanta medical facilities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Given the tremendous need for PPE throughout Atlanta, Aaron's is honored to partner with Rooms To Go to help Grady respond to the challenges presented by this rapidly changing health crisis," said John Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's, Inc.

Aaron's and Rooms To Go are leveraging their combined supply chain and cut-and-sew manufacturing capacity to facilitate getting PPE into the hands of frontline medical professionals during this time of crisis. This collaboration has provided approximately 8,000 medical gowns to the hospital over the last several weeks.

"There is a tremendous need for PPE right in our own backyard," said Jeffrey Seaman, Rooms To Go's Chief Executive Officer. "Deploying our southern-based furniture manufacturing to help during this challenging time was an easy decision and I am so proud of the way our associates are working with Aaron's to respond in such a compassionate way."

Grady Health System operates the largest hospital in the state of Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. Additionally, it serves as the "safety-net" health provider for the City of Atlanta and Fulton and DeKalb counties.

"We are honored to have received such incredible support from the corporate community and grateful for partners like Aaron's and Rooms To Go, who are so very committed to giving back," said Joselyn Butler Baker, president of the Grady Health Foundation. "Throughout this crisis, Grady's highest priority has been and continues to be the safety of our frontline employees as they put their own lives at risk caring for our patients. We are truly grateful to these two corporate leaders for supporting our mission."

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 20,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial ("Vive", formerly Dent- A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally-insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

About Rooms To Go, Inc.

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, and established in 1991, Rooms To Go is one of the largest furniture retail companies in the United States. The company has over 150 stores and several distribution centers located in ten (10) states throughout the southeast United States in addition to online ecommerce at www.roomstogo.com. Rooms To Go offers its customers fully designed room packages created by professional designers at everyday low prices, together with many financing options and quick delivery.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

