Aaron's Delivers Nearly 500 Mattresses to Support COVID-19 Relief in Nevada

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced the donation of nearly 500 mattresses to multiple shelters in Nevada impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The shelters are serving multiple groups in need during the COVID-19 crisis, as the pandemic has caused some locations that traditionally serve the homeless community and victims of domestic violence to be temporarily shuttered due to health and safety concerns.

Aaron's is working hand-in-hand with State Attorney General Aaron Ford to provide much needed mattresses and mattress sets to the most-needy in the community. Thus far, Aaron's has committed nearly 500 mattresses and mattress sets of varying sizes to:

Our Place Families and Youth, a new homeless campus in Reno for women, children, families and seniors.

for women, children, families and seniors. Las Vegas Department of Family Services, Las Vegas, NV , a temporary shelter for displaced families seeking refuge.

, a temporary shelter for displaced families seeking refuge. Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services in Winnemucca, NV.

SafeNest Domestic Violence Shelter in Las Vegas , the largest shelter for victims of domestic violence in Nevada .

, the largest shelter for victims of domestic violence in . Samaritan House Emergency Shelter, Elko, NV

"Given the tremendous need in Nevada for bedding, Aaron's is honored to help General Ford respond to these challenges in his state as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter situation caused by COVID-19," said John Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's, Inc. "Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep during this unprecedented crisis is critical to those desperately in need of assistance, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in any way possible."

"During times like these, it is important that our community of corporate citizens band together to support the communities they serve, and this gesture from Aaron's demonstrates its commitment to giving back," said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. "No matter the circumstances, we have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable people in our community, and we can't thank Aaron's enough for helping us provide these critical public services."

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 22,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial ("Vive", formerly Dent- A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally-insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

