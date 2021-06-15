Aaron's Delivers New Laptops To Graduating Seniors

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, announced its support of youth development organization First Tee — Metro Atlanta, making a $25,000 commitment at the First Tee – Metro Atlanta Youth Participant Celebration. The donation includes $15,000 in direct support for First Tee — Metro Atlanta's programs and $10,000 toward new, college-ready laptop computers for the organization's 16 graduating seniors.

The computers were awarded as a surprise from Aaron's on June 5 at First Tee — Metro Atlanta Youth Participant Celebration, a ceremony honoring the graduating high school seniors who completed the program.

"We take pride in partnering with organizations who are making a difference in the community," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company. "First Tee's mission to enhance the lives of our city's youth through the game of golf is unique, so we were excited to get involved and help support the high achievers in their program. We look forward to sending this year's graduates off into the next chapter of their lives with the right tools to succeed in whatever paths they choose."

First Tee – Metro Atlanta is a youth development organization. Its mission is to positively impact the lives of Metro Atlanta's young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Serving children between the ages of 7 and 17, First Tee – Metro Atlanta enables kids and teens to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills. First Tee – Metro Atlanta was founded in 1999 in Southwest Atlanta and serves an eight-county metro area.

"We thank Aaron's for stepping forward to help our graduates enter the next phase of their lives with the confidence and skills First Tee – Metro Atlanta has instilled in them. We would not be where we are today without the unwavering support of our partners," said Marvin Hightower, Executive Director of First Tee — Metro Atlanta. "Aaron's generosity will have a significant impact on each of our graduates as they pursue their college dreams, so it's difficult to find words that adequately describe what this means for them. We are incredibly grateful to Douglas and his team and their support of our mission."

For more information about First Tee — Metro Atlanta visit firstteeatlanta.org.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-to own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About First Tee

Headquartered in Ponte Vedra, FL, First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations.

