Aaron's Delivers PPE and Mattresses to Navajo Nation to Support COVID-19 Relief

ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced the donation of 2,000 masks and 55 mattresses, frames and covers to aid the Navajo Nation impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Navajo Nation encompasses an area of 27,000 sq. miles in Northeast Arizona, Northwest New Mexico and Southeastern Utah and has a population of 350,000. The donation will be made at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation facility in Tuba, Arizona.

"Given the tremendous need in the Navajo Nation for bedding and personal protective equipment, Aaron's is honored to help respond to these challenges as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter needs caused by COVID-19," said John Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Aaron's, Inc. "Having access to PPE in medical facilities and a safe, comfortable place to sleep during this unprecedented crisis is critical to those desperately in need of assistance, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in any way possible."

"The Navajo Nation is suffering at the hands of the COVID-19 virus with a per capita case rate that rivals New York and New Jersey," said Dollie Smallcanyon, Chief Community Health Services Officer for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation. "We appreciate the tremendous personal effort made by Spencer Smith, Aaron's franchisee in Cortez, Colorado, and Aaron's, Inc. for making this donation at such a critical time for the Navajo Nation."

