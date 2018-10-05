Aaron's, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions has declared a quarterly cash dividend. The dividend declared is $.03 per share of common stock, payable October 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2018.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,709 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

