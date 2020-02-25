Aaron's, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share and declared such dividend payable April 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Vive Financial (formerly Dent-A-Med, Inc.), provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and Vivecard.com.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.