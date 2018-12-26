Aaron's, Progressive Leasing And Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Present New Homes Filled With Furniture To Two Single Mothers

The Nashville home was presented to single mother Carrie and her family. The WDC HFTH program assists single parents in becoming first-time homeowners. The presentation in Nashville was also in partnership with Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

In Atlanta, Ronyelle and her 5-year-old son were surprised with furnishings and gifts for their home just in time to celebrate Christmas, thanks to the combined efforts of Aaron's, WDC and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. In partnership with Aaron's and Habitat for Humanity affiliates, WDC provides the materials necessary for long-term stability and the provisions required to make a meaningful impact on the parents and their families.

"Aaron's is thrilled to be working alongside Warrick Dunn, Marcus Mariota and Habitat for Humanity to provide these families with this surprise during one of the most joyous times of the year," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Carrie and Ronyelle work hard to provide the best for their children and it's humbling and momentous to be a part of providing them with modern, safe and inviting homes they can truly call their own."

Carrie is a hardworking mother of five sons. She works the third shift as a forklift operator for a logistics company in the Nashville area. Her longtime dream is to give her children a safe home with enough room for her boys to grow and aspire to promising futures. In Atlanta, Ronyelle worked throughout her pregnancy while pursuing a medical assistant's degree. Her dream is to offer her son a safe and aspirational environment.

"Carrie's and Ronyelle's commitments as single parents to provide their children with the life they deserve make them admirable recipients for our Homes for the Holidays program," said Warrick Dunn. "I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to work alongside Aaron's to bring holiday magic to these commendable and hardworking families."

Aaron's has been a longtime supporter of WDC initiatives and began contributing home furnishings, appliances, and electronics to the Homes for the Holidays program in 2003. Warrick Dunn Charities was founded in 2002 by former NFL star Warrick Dunn.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,700 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities provides hope and healing to communities through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Since 1997, the Homes for the Holidays program has rewarded 167 single parents and 420 children and dependents that have achieved first-time homeownership in Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Baton Rouge, LA, Dallas, TX, Jacksonville, FL, Tallahassee and Tampa, FL Serving single-parent families nationwide, WDC and its partners have combatted poverty, hunger and ensure families have basic necessities and comfortable surroundings to improve their quality of life. Betty's Hope, a mobile children's bereavement program provides students aged 5-18 with a safe and responsive environment for them to heal and enhance their quality of life after experiencing a loss. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville (Habitat) is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the renowned humanitarian organization based in Atlanta. Each affiliate operates as a separate 501c3 nonprofit, and is responsible for leading its own fundraising and operations management, while adhering to the Habitat for Humanity mission of serving communities within its area. Habitat also promotes volunteer programs with corporations, groups, churches and individuals. Their services include new home construction, re-constructions, renovations, repairs (even emergency repairs) and most recently, entire neighborhood revitalization projects. Ranked ninth out of the among the 1,272 affiliates nationally, Habitat has built more than 1,150 homes in the metro Nashville area and has served more than 2,950 family members. To learn more, please visit www.habitatnashville.org/.

About Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development and partnerships. As one of the largest affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, Atlanta Habitat impacts the lives of more than 6,000 family members in 100 neighborhoods. In addition to constructing affordable, green, quality homes, the nonprofit homebuilder also rehabs existing structures and performs minor repairs for qualifying homeowners. Houses are sold to first-time homebuyers through zero-interest mortgages in Atlanta and South Fulton. Visit www.atlantahabitat.org.

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.

CONTACT: Garet Hayes, garet.hayes@aarons.com, 678-402-3863

Related Links

http://www.aarons.com

