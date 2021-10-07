AARP Announces Intergenerational Family-Friendly Video App Kinoo as Winner of its Grand Pitch Finale Competition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Innovation Labs announced Kinoo as the winner of its annual 2021 Grand Pitch Finale, held virtually on September 30th. Kinoo, the $10,000 grand-prize winner, beat out four other startups for this competition.

Chosen as the winner by an online audience, Kinoo is a family-friendly artificial intelligence and augmented reality-infused app that connects grandparents and grandchildren by allowing them to play games together, collaborate on projects and interact through their tablets and smartphones.

Now in its fourth year identifying the best and brightest startups in AgeTech, this year's Grand Pitch Finale theme, The Time is Now, had an important call to action to activate creative ideas and technology that bring meaning to our lives.

The AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP thinks of AgeTech as products and services helping people solve the most pressing issues as we age. That's why AARP Innovation Labs is connecting the leading AgeTech startups, most forward-thinking investors, enlightened industry leaders and creative testbeds in a collaborative space designed to generate big new ideas and send thriving products into what's now an $8.3 trillion 50-plus economy

"Grand Pitch Finale is not only a pitch competition but also a celebration of the dynamic startups building innovative solutions in AgeTech," said Andy Miller, Senior Vice President of AARP Innovation Labs. "The new AgeTech Collaborative platform will connect industry experts and enterprises looking to address society's most pressing issues through solutions that will empower us all as we age now and in the future."

This year's event featured an educational component and the first AARP Innovation Labs Summit. Sessions included:

Aging Rebooted – With a Keynote about Active Aging

Debating Home Sweet Home – A debate about Aging in Place vs. Senior Living Communities

Better Together: Cultural Shifts – A panel discussion with startups on Intergenerational Connections

AgeTech Trends & Opportunities – A fireside chat with Andy Miller , AARP's Senior Vice President, Innovation and Product Development and Second Century Ventures

For decades, AARP has worked to set the standard for goods and services designed to meet the needs of the 50+ population. With nearly 38 million members, AARP can help bring some of the best technology innovations available on a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of an increasingly tech-savvy and active generation.

To learn more about how AARP is empowering people to choose how we live as we age through innovation, visit http://www.aarpinnovationlabs.org

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

