AARP at Philadelphia Festival and Concert Series
Aug 02, 2019, 09:06 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is in your community to learn about the issues that impact the 50+. Meet AARP staff and volunteers and tell us about the issues that are most important to you and your family.
Join AARP at one of these community events to learn about the work we are doing with fraud, caregiving, and making Philadelphia a more livable community. These events are open to the public, registration and fees may be required by event organizers.
Check out AARP Pennsylvania at any of these public venues:
2019 Philly Free Streets Festival
Saturday, August 3, 2019 │8:00am – 1:00pm
Located at the intersection of Broad St. and Callowhill St. Philadelphia, PA 19107
This event is free and open to the public.
Kappa Philly Fest
Saturday, August 3, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 5:00pm
Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19102
For more event information: https://www.kappaphillyfest.com/info
Philadelphia 2nd Street Festival
Sunday, August 4, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 10:00pm
N. 2nd Street between Germantown and Green Streets of Northern Liberties
Philadelphia, PA 19123
This event is free and open to the public.
60th Street Summer Jam
Saturday, August 10, 2019 │ 11:00am – 5:00pm
Located from 60th and Arch Streets to 60th and Chestnut Streets Philadelphia, PA 19139
This event is free and open to the public.
WDAS Summer Concert Series: Guy Feat. Teddy Riley
Thursday, August 15, 2019 │ 7:00pm
Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19132
For more event information: https://thedellmusiccenter.com/event/guy-featuring-teddy-riley/
Beech Jazz on the Ave Music Fest
Saturday, August 17, 2019 │ 12:00pm – 8:00pm
Broad St. and Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
This event is free and open to the public.
WDAS Summer Concert Series: Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, and Stokley
Thursday, August 29, 2019 │ 7:00pm
Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19132
For more event information: https://thedellmusiccenter.com/event/keith-sweat-johnny-gill-stokley/
