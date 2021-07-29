AARP Awards Five PA Organizations with Nationwide Community Grants

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Pennsylvania announced five Pennsylvania organizations will receive 2021 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.2 million awarded among 244 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends, and neighbors with an emphasis on the needs of the 50-plus. Many of this year's awards support revitalizing communities adversely impacted by the pandemic and include a focus on diversity, inclusion, and disparities.

"We are incredibly proud to collaborate with these organizations as they work to make immediate improvements in their communities, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change," shared Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "Our goal at AARP Pennsylvania is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities."

All projects are expected to be completed by November 10, 2021. Here in Pennsylvania, projects funded includes:

Bloomfield Development Organization - improving pedestrian safety at two unsignalized intersections by using public art to create an engaging and safe streetscape.

- improving pedestrian safety at two unsignalized intersections by using public art to create an engaging and safe streetscape. The Food Trust - connecting the Hunting Park farmers market and community garden during the height of the harvest season - building community interest, knowledge and participation in the garden.

- connecting the Hunting Park farmers market and community garden during the height of the harvest season - building community interest, knowledge and participation in the garden. Neighborhood Gardens Trust- preserves the Viola Street Community Garden by installing a water line, raised garden beds, and a delivery gate, making the garden more accessible and abundant with crops for senior gardeners and other community members.

preserves the Viola Street Community Garden by installing a water line, raised garden beds, and a delivery gate, making the garden more accessible and abundant with crops for senior gardeners and other community members. Impact Corry - providing safe passage to Mead Park via a trail system accessible to all, including those without a vehicle, along with safe walking trails, parks, nature, and a gathering place.

providing safe passage to Mead Park via a trail system accessible to all, including those without a vehicle, along with safe walking trails, parks, nature, and a gathering place. York County History Center- collects important stories of our diverse intergenerational community through a mobile recording booth that will be used at local events, festivals, schools and Sr. centers across York County .

The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Since 2017, AARP Pennsylvania has awarded grants through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

