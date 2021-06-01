AARP Bulletin Special Report: How Climate Change Impacts Older Americans' Daily Lives

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headline-dominating weather events around the country these past few years have alerted us all that climate change isn't only a concern for future generations – it's impacting life right now. With disasters like the Great Texas Freeze or the 2020 California wildfires come a host of unseen issues that affect how all older Americans live.

In this month's AARP Bulletin special report, we sit down with dozens of experts to get the full picture on how climate change already is affecting insurance rates, allergy levels, home values, travel opportunities and even our ability to go outdoors for a walk. Our extensive guide comes complete with advice on how to avoid these issues – or mitigate them as much as possible.

In this report, learn how:

rising sea levels and more extreme coastal weather are already triggering a shift in retirement destinations;

drought, heat and floods are pushing up grocery prices right now and, probably, forever more;

increases in ozone at ground levels may be causing more cases of lung disease.

PLUS:

What You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency And Other Digital Valuables: You can hardly go a day anymore without some news headlines about cybercurrencies like Bitcoin and its huge surges and plunges in value. At the same time, digital collectables like sports cards, original art, and even photos and video clips based on a technology (called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs) that mark a digital file as unique, have been all the talk.

In this primer and consumer guide, we explain exactly what these digital valuables are, how they get bought and sold, why something with absolutely no physical aspects could be so valuable, and most importantly, the huge levels of risk that both cryptocurrencies and NFT collectibles continue to generate.

Other stories in AARP Bulletin include:

Fraud Watch

The Unwelcome Return of Travel Cons: As the country slowly re-opens, many people are taking the opportunity to travel again. AARP Fraud Watch Network anti-fraud experts say fraudsters see this moment as an opportunity to scam unsuspecting people. Take a look at this month's Fraud Watch to learn how to avoid five scams that can ruin your travel.

Your Money

Free Yourself From Credit Card Debt: An inability to make monthly payments has dragged many deeper into debt. However, personal finance writer Linda Stern assures readers: "You haven't run out of options." In this month's Financially Speaking, learn about four strategies that could help ease your credit card debt.

Your Health

Mind Your B's and D's: Trying to maximize your overall health? Even with a perfect diet, you could still be missing out on key minerals and vitamins. Take a look at this month's issue to understand why these two specific vitamin supplements could be beneficial for older adults.

Your AARP

Fighting Disparities in Health Care: The pandemic has revealed the unequal ways people receive medical care. In this month's issue, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins illustrates disparities that people experience across race, age and class, arguing that more should be done to close these gaps. She also discusses how AARP is fighting these inequities so that everyone can receive the care that they deserve.

