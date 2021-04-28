AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins Responds to President Biden's Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement in response to President Biden's address to Congress this evening:

"AARP is heartened to hear President Biden address many of the concerns of Americans 50 and older, particularly more support for caregiving and long-term care and lowering the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs. If this pandemic taught us anything, it is that America's care infrastructure and physical infrastructure are failing. More than 182,000 people died in long-term care facilities, demonstrating the urgency of overhauling the system. Meanwhile, older Americans continue to see rising prescription drug prices, forcing many to choose between their medicines and putting food on the table. This issue affects our pocketbooks and our health, and Congress must take bold action to lower drug prices. Forty-eight million unpaid family caregivers help keep their older parents, spouses and loved ones at home and they need more help and support. Additionally, our communities need access to high-speed internet, safe transportation and better housing options.

"Older Americans are counting on our elected leaders to act now. AARP stands ready to work with the Administration and Congress on specific policy proposals that will help Americans 50-plus take on the core challenges they face."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

