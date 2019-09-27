AARP Collaborates With The Hispanic Heritage Foundation To Recognize Latino Trailblazers And Leaders Making Nationwide Impact

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age, will sponsor the 32nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards to honor talented and accomplished leaders, artists and professional athletes of Hispanic descent that are making a positive impact in society. AARP also will present the Hispanic Heritage Award for Film to Mexican Actor, Writer and Producer, Eugenio Derbez. The Hispanic Heritage Foundation will host the awards on October 1st at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C. and will be broadcast nationally by PBS affiliates on October 11th.

"AARP is a long-time supporter of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and its mission, and it is always a great honor to be part of a celebration that recognizes the contributions of Latino leaders from diverse backgrounds," states Yvette Peña, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership. "This year, we are especially thrilled to present this film award to Eugenio Derbez. His career is admirable and spans four decades, and he continues to reinvent himself, both personally and professionally, in an industry that is known for limiting people's opportunities as they age. In many ways, his work aligns with AARP's Cincuentañeros® movement."

Through the Cincuentañeros movement, AARP aims to change the conversation on aging and promotes a more contemporary perspective to help the Latino community celebrate life, learn from one another and feel empowered at any life stage. The goal is to change outdated beliefs on aging and encourage people across generations to live life sin cuenta (without counting or at any age).

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were established in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America. Since that time, the Hispanic Heritage Awards are considered among the highest honors for Hispanics by Hispanics. Top Latino performers and personalities pay tribute to the Honorees from the stage. The Awards are unique in that celebrities take the stage along with educators, innovators, community and business leaders, elected officials, and others. The Awards are supported by nearly 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions who co-host the program. Surrounding events include an Honorees Dinner, Youth Leadership Summit and festive After-Party. Following the live show, PBS will broadcast the taped program on its stations on October 11th during Hispanic Heritage Month.

