AARP, CUB To Host 7 Free Clinics To Cut Chicagoans' Utility Bills

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Illinois and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will hold seven free utility-bill clinics this holiday season to warn Chicagoans about electric and natural gas rip-offs and give them tips on how to reduce their utility bills by potentially hundreds of dollars each year.

The utility-bill clinics are:

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27 Sulzer Regional Library, Lincoln Square Chicago Public Library, Portage-Cragin 4455 N Lincoln Ave 5108 W Belmont Ave Chicago, Illinois 60625 Chicago, Illinois 60641



10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 6 Gage Park Fieldhouse Chicago Public Library, Avalon Park Branch 2411 W 55th Street 8148 S Stony Island Ave Chicago, Illinois 60629 Chicago, Illinois 60617



10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 10 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17 McKinley Park Fieldhouse Chicago Public Library, Edgewater Branch 2210 W Pershing Road 6000 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60609 Chicago, Illinois 60660



10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18

Pilsen Satellite Senior Center

2021 S Morgan

Chicago, Illinois 60608



Note: For all clinics, registration is required. Call 1-877-926-8300, or visit our website: https://states.aarp.org/164686-2/

CUB will provide information on:

How to avoid electric and gas rip-offs peddled by alternative suppliers.

Energy efficiency programs and rebates that can help people cut their utility bills.

Programs such as Peak Time Savings and Hourly Pricing that could save consumers money.

AARP will provide information on:

Homefit guides (a handy guide to make your home more livable).

Information on legislation pending in Springfield .

. Information on utility & home improvement scams.

Attendees should bring their utility bills so a CUB expert can analyze them.

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million, that helps people turn their goals and dreams into real possibilities, strengthens communities and fights for the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare, employment and income security, retirement planning, affordable utilities and protection from financial abuse. AARP has staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Learn more at http://states.aarp.org/region/illinois/.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

