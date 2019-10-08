AARP Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Scott Frisch Speaks on Leadership, Social Responsibility, and Innovation at Villanova on October 10

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Frisch will speak at Villanova University on October 10 to provide leadership insights about corporate social responsibility, the workforce of the future and innovation.

Frisch is an astute executive that delivers short term and long term results for AARP while achieving enterprise priorities for high-quality business plan development and the deployment of resources within the appropriate measures and controls.

"It's a pleasure to have Scott join us at his alma mater, Villanova University," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP PA State President. "Scott is a strategic leader who excels in financial acumen, leadership and creating a culture of high performance and integrity. His fearless drive to succeed and innovate is motivational and will inspire Villanova students, alumni, and business leaders."

Since assuming the role of COO, Scott has enhanced AARP's culture of innovation, collaboration, and cutting edge technology solutions. He established an award winning supplier diversity program and led a massive transformation of AARP's overall enterprise administration/operations and support services.

Thursday, October 10, 2019

11:30 am – 1:30 pm

The Villanova Room

The Connelly Center (Bldg. 23)

Villanova University

800 E. Lancaster Ave

Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085

This event is free but registration is required: https://aarp.cvent.com/PA1020.

Media welcome.

About AARP

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into "Real Possibilities" by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine, and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @aarp on Twitter.

CONTACT: Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA

609-902-6242 or Jisasi@aarp.org

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

