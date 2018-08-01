AARP Foundation Establishes Relief Fund to Support Victims of Hurricane Florence

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Foundation today announced it has created a relief fund to help the victims – especially those ages 50 and older – as relentless rains and unprecedented flooding caused significant damage throughout North and South Carolina and other regions of the mid-Atlantic. AARP Foundation and AARP will match contributions, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 for the fund, which will provide relief and recovery support to victims of Hurricane Florence.

"Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence intensify the struggles low-income older adults already experience," said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson. "It will be days before the waters recede and people are able to fully assess the damage to their homes and communities. When that time comes, every dollar will make a difference. We appreciate the generosity of donors, including AARP members, and we will ensure that donations collected through the Hurricane Florence Relief Fund go to organizations that are providing relief and assistance directly to disaster victims in the affected areas."

AARP Foundation is currently accepting donations through its secure website, where 100 percent of donors' contributions will be used to help the victims of this disaster.

To donate and learn more about AARP Foundation Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, click here.

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

