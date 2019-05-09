AARP Foundation Launches Property Tax Program To Help Older Adults Save Money

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through August 15 in select markets across the United States, AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide is engaging a network of volunteers who will help low- and moderate-income older adults navigate the process of applying for property tax refunds or credits. Initially, the volunteers will be drawn from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide's pool of 35,000 volunteers and the service will be available this spring in Minnesota, New Hampshire and the District of Columbia.

Older adults who take advantage of property tax programs can receive, on average, $1,100 in either tax credits or a direct refund. In the District of Columbia, some taxpayers could be eligible for a 50 percent reduction in their property taxes.

"Older adults living on low or fixed incomes are at risk of having to leave their homes because they can no longer afford rising property taxes or increased rent. Working with this program and our trained volunteers, older adults can reduce their housing costs and increase their ability to stay in their homes longer," said Emily Allen, Senior Vice President, AARP Foundation Programs.

Property Tax-Aide relies on innovative online tools that simplify the process, including: an eligibility screener that volunteers can use to determine whether older adults are able to apply for a property tax refund or credit and an application wizard that volunteers use to complete an application for the taxpayer. AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide will launch in Minnesota, New Hampshire and the District of Columbia in spring 2019, with the goal of helping over 13,266 low- and moderate-income older adults this year. The program will expand to 13 more states in 2020, and 14 more in 2021.

To find an AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the site, visit aarp.org/propertytaxaide or call 833-263-9014.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.

To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.

SOURCE AARP Foundation

Related Links

http://www.aarpfoundation.org

