AARP Illinois Statement on Legislative Action Taken During Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Illinois State Director Bob Gallo issued the following statement today in regards to legislative action taken that will have a meaningful impact on the lives of older adults:

"On behalf of our 1.7 million members and older adults across the state, AARP Illinois commends the General Assembly for approving a budget that includes funding to ensure that nursing home-eligible seniors can remain healthy and independent in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. By fully funding the Community Care Program, 70,000 seniors in Illinois will be able to safely shelter in place.

We are pleased to see the graduated income tax ballot measure move another step closer to becoming an option for voters, as AARP Illinois believes the current plan to switch to a graduated income tax is a step in the right direction, protecting older taxpayers and their families without taxing retirement income.

As a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to improving lives for older adults – and keeping them safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic – AARP Illinois also thanks elected officials for passing measures to expand the opportunity to allow Illinoisans to vote by mail.

And with this session now drawn to a close, AARP Illinois urges the General Assembly to continue its work now and into the summer by focusing on improving the safety and well-being of Illinois' nursing home residents who have been hit especially hard by this pandemic. These vulnerable residents need elected officials more than ever to help ensure they can continue to live their lives with the dignity and care they deserve."

SOURCE AARP Illinois