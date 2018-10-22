AARP Innovation Labs Announces Winners of 2018 Grand Pitch Competition Finale

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Innovation Labs has announced the winners of its 2018 Grand Pitch Competition finale held on October 25. Eight winners of regional competitions converged in DC for the concluding pitch event where they shared their intergenerational solutions focused on health, wealth and self.

Embodied Labs is the winner of AARP Innovation Labs Grand Pitch Competition finale, as selected by audience voting. Tech Ur Elders came in second place and Zogo Finance was the third place finisher. Embodied Labs receives $5,000, Tech Ur Elders receives $3,000 and Zogo Finance receives $2,000 and all three have the opportunity to collaborate with AARP Innovation Labs.

AARP Innovation Labs engages with startups throughout the United States to identify challenges, transform markets and change lives. The 2018 Grand Pitch Competition finale was the culmination of hundreds of entries competing in four events across the country – with the eight winning companies selected to compete in the national finale.

All eight presenting startups included:

Embodied Labs – This VR-enabled learned system provides insight for caregivers and professionals on how to provide care. Loop – Loop is a family communication device that allows people to share video, photos, and video chat. Mobile Serve – MobileServe is designed to help organizations of all types and sizes track, manage, and report their social impact. My Wound Doctor – This solution provides caregivers and patients with clinical wound care treatment protocols and personalized supplies, through a telehealth mobile application. OhmniLabs – The Ohmni is a telehealth robot built to amplify personal presence for both consumers and healthcare professionals. Tech Ur Elders – This service recommends caregiving technology to help caregivers and those in their care. VoxeLight – Sunscreenr shows you where you've missed a spot when applying sunscreen and where sunscreen has worn off your skin and needs to be reapplied. Zogo Finance – Zogo is a mobile banking app that aims to make the financial relationship between parents and teens more educational and fun, while guiding teenagers teenagers to pay more attention to their spending and finances in general.

