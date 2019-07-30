AARP Launches New Program To Support Caregivers In Los Angeles, Helping the Helper™

"If you are a family caregiver, chances are that you have also become a health and financial manager, carrying out medical and financial tasks for a loved one," said Nancy McPherson, AARP CA State Director. "As the aging population grows, more people will take on caregiving roles, and the demand for support will continue to be significant. Our program was created to help caregivers access resources and information to ease responsibilities that can lead to burnout and stress-related health problems."

Family members who spend several hours a week performing tasks such as dressing, bathing, preparing meals, administering medications, helping with household chores, and managing doctor appointments, are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to participate in the program.

"Every day many caregivers help disabled or sick family members or friends who are age 50 and older with one or more chronic medical conditions," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. "This is demanding but important work that requires a measure of cultural competence. Helping the Helper (Ayudando a Quien Ayuda) will fill that gap by offering bilingual support for Latino caregivers to ensure they have the resources and information they need to effectively take care of their loved ones."

Individuals who dial 2-1-1 speak with a bilingual Community Resource Advisor to determine interest and to inform program participation. With approval from the caller, 211 LA provides that information to the USC Family Caregiver Support Center. All callers' information is private and confidential.

A follow-up call is then conducted by the USC Family Caregiver Support Center to assess caregiver needs and provide supportive services that may include information, individual consultations, respite, education, and training to help maintain the care recipient's independence and abilities, while also helping caregivers care for themselves, and manage their own well-being.

"Caring for a loved one can be emotionally and financially challenging, and we want Angelenos to know they are not alone," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Helping the Helper is an incredible resource that provides caregivers with training on how to fulfill that role as they balance other responsibilities in their daily lives."

A recent survey by AARP of registered California voters 40 years old and over, found that 68 percent of current and former caregivers say they feel stressed emotionally due to their caregiving responsibilities. Sixty percent say they have worked while providing care and 67 percent have used their own money to provide care – most commonly on transportation, assistive technology, or home modifications.

Helping the Helper serves communities in southeastern Los Angeles County due to the region's diversity and growing needs of the Latino population, which statewide is projected to nearly double by 2030 when more than 740,000 Latinos in Los Angeles will be over age 65. Additionally, Vision y Compromiso, a nationally respected organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of underrepresented communities will conduct caregiving workshops through its network of Promotores.

If individuals live outside the service area, 211 LA helps them find information and resources available across Los Angeles County. For more information, visit aarp.org/helpingthehelper for English or aarp.org/ayudandoaquienayuda for Spanish.

