AARP Ohio Leaders Call on Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

"The average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Ohioans only increased 13% " said AARP Ohio Advocacy and Communications Manager Luke Russell. "This week, we called on Ohio's senators and members of Congress to enact popular, bipartisan, commonsense solutions that will provide long overdue relief not just for older adults, but all Americans. It's time to address the root cause of the problem: the outrageously high list prices set by drug manufacturers."

Leaders from 33 AARP state offices met with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Rob Portman and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, urging their vote for federal legislation to lower drug prices. AARP has said four principles need to be included in any bill: a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors, a crackdown on drug prices and price increases, an increase in competition, and greater transparency.

In addition to advocating at the Federal level, AARP is pursuing a range of state legislative and policy reforms to address the high price of prescription drugs. "So far in 2019, 29 states have passed 46 new laws to rein in drug prices," said Russell. "Here in Ohio, Governor DeWine's 2020 state budget included a provision to create the Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Advisory Council, which will work on making prescription drugs more affordable and accessible."

To learn more about AARP's state and federal efforts to lower prescription drug prices, visit www.aarp.org/rx.

