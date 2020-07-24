AARP Ohio Renews Opposition to HB 6, Calls for Immediate Repeal of Nuclear Bailout

"As we fight for Ohio's electric customers, AARP strongly supports the repeal of House Bill 6, which bails out power plants with surcharges on Ohio consumers. We opposed HB 6 throughout the legislative process and asked Governor Mike DeWine to veto the bill because it unfairly asked Ohio customers to pay for a $190 million bailout.

"The nuclear bailout bill was always bad for Ohioans. Today, the economic impacts of COVID-19 have only made it more difficult for Ohioans to choose between paying for food, medicine, housing and electricity. AARP Ohio urges the General Assembly and Governor DeWine to repeal this unfair and unnecessary nuclear bailout immediately."

