AARP Pennsylvania Spotlights Importance of 50-Plus Voters in New Presidential Poll

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Pennsylvania released a new survey of likely Pennsylvania voters that found President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (49%). The survey, conducted by the bipartisan team of Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group, found that voters 50+ strongly oppose (50%) or somewhat oppose (3%) how President Trump is managing the coronavirus pandemic. The full survey results will be released on Tuesday, September 15.

Among voters age 50+, President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (49%). Pennsylvanians age 50+ made up 60.8% of all voters in 2018 and 55.6% in 2016.

"Candidates who want to win in 2020 must talk about the issues that matter to voters 50+ like voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

The poll findings include:

President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (49%) among voter age 18+.

President Trump (46%) trails former Vice President Biden (50%) among voter age 50+.

President Trump (39%) trails former Vice President Biden (56%) among women. President Trump (55%) leads former Vice President Biden (40%) among men.

Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group conducted a survey among 1600 likely 2020 voters in Pennsylvania, which fielded from August 30 to September 8, 2020. Overall margin of error ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence.

In August, AARP Pennsylvania launched "Protect Voters 50+," a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Americans 50+ as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will help Americans over 50 vote safely, whether at home or in person. The "Protect Voters 50+" campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year's elections, including video voters' guides, issue briefings, direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media.

