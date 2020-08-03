AARP Pennsylvania to Mobilize Older Voters Ahead of 2020 Elections

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Pennsylvania launched "Protect Voters 50+," a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Pennsylvanians age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Pennsylvanians 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.

A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in Pennsylvania this fall at aarp.org/PAvotes, the AARP Bulletin, direct mail, digital communications and paid media.

"This election season promises to be unlike any other – but one thing remains clear: If candidates want to win, they must listen to voters 50+," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "We'll be looking for candidates to explain how they plan to protect the health and financial security of 50+ Pennsylvanians and their families, especially during this pandemic."

The "Protect Voters 50+" campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year's elections, including:

Video voters' guides

Polling

Issue briefings

Direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media

AARP Pennsylvania will track key races and host tele-townhall events. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including, aarp.org/election2020, AARP Now app, social media, and news alerts.

AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Pennsylvanians to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues and make their own decisions on Election Day.

About AARP

AARP has 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania. Follow AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook at AARPPA and on Twitter @AARPPA.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

