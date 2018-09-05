AARP Pushes Back on PhRMA's Attempts to Change Medicare Part D Doughnut Hole Deal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond released the following statement in response to lobbying efforts by PhRMA to change the Medicare Part D doughnut hole deal:

"AARP strongly opposes PhRMA's attempts to cut a backroom deal with Congress and reverse the Medicare Part D doughnut hole improvements enacted earlier this year that put drugmakers on the hook for a higher share of Medicare drug costs.

"The Part D doughnut hole improvements, which are now law, are good for seniors. These improvements will save seniors billions of dollars in out-of-pocket costs on their prescription medications by moving them through the prescription drug coverage gap faster, which results in lower co-payments.

"At a time when seniors are struggling to afford high drug prices, we need to be doing more, not less, to help lower their drug costs and we certainly should not roll back the progress that has been made.

"On behalf of our 38 million members, we strongly urge Congress to stand up to PhRMA and reject any attempts to reverse the Part D doughnut hole deal. Any change to the current law will simply be a windfall for the pharmaceutical industry that will only raise seniors' drug costs."

