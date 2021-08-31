AARP Responds to 2021 Medicare and Social Security Trustees' Reports

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement in response to the Medicare and Social Security Trustees' reports released today:

"Social Security and Medicare are more crucial than ever for older Americans. Social Security is the only guaranteed source of retirement income, and Medicare provides the critical health coverage that seniors rely on and need. Today's Trustees' reports show that both programs are strong, but there are longer-term funding challenges to contend with. Any discussion about Americans' earned benefits demands public input and a full and open debate. We need honest and transparent conversations, including around how Congress can help protect Medicare by lowering prescription drug prices and other health care costs. Some proposals in Congress would instead give a handful of lawmakers the power to propose cuts to Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors with minimum transparency and oversight from citizens. All members of Congress should be held accountable for any action on Social Security and Medicare."

Older voters are united in their views on prescription drug reform and opposing cuts to their earned benefits. An AARP survey last month found 87% agreed that Medicare – the largest prescription purchaser in the U.S. – should be allowed to negotiate with drug companies. An April 2021 AARP survey found overwhelming, bipartisan opposition to cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits to pay down the deficit.

