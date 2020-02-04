AARP Responds to State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond released the following statement in response to the State of the Union address this evening:

"AARP was encouraged to hear the President emphasize the need for Congress to take action on our nation's skyrocketing prescription drug prices.

"It is outrageous that big drug companies have raised prices on over 500 prescription drugs already this year. The President has called for action. The House of Representatives has already acted. It is time for the Senate to pass bipartisan legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and for Congress to send a final bill to President Trump for his signature.

"Americans should not have to continue paying the highest drug prices in the world, and AARP has been at the forefront of the fight to lower drug costs at the federal and state levels.

"Millions of Americans are looking to their elected leaders from both parties to put their differences aside and work together to lower drug prices. The time for federal action is now."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

https://www.aarp.org

