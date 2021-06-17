AARP Statement on Supreme Court's Affordable Care Act Ruling

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court, by a vote of 7-2, today rejected a challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), ruling that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit. AARP released the following statement from Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer:

"Today's ruling is a tremendous relief for the millions of Americans who benefit from the ACA and count on the health law's protections, even as our nation continues to cope with the pandemic. By rejecting this case, the Supreme Court has ensured that Americans will continue to have access to health insurance that they can afford, as well as many consumer protections that are part of the law. Thanks to the ACA, no one can be denied health insurance because of pre-existing conditions, and there are limits on how much more insurers can charge based on a person's age.

"More than a decade after its enactment, the ACA is now an integral part of the nation's health care system and economy, and many older adults rely on it for their health, safety, and financial stability. We are pleased that today's decision preserves the benefits of the ACA for our members and for all Americans."

AARP and AARP Foundation previously filed an amicus brief in this case, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling and uphold the ACA as the law of the land.

