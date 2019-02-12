AARP Studios Debuts Original Digital Series Date My Grandma This Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Studios' latest original YouTube series Date My Grandma is all about making new connections, perhaps even a love connection. In each episode, viewers meet a single grandma whose grandkids help vet suitors and set up a blind date.

The six-episode series celebrates love, family and companionship. Grandkids, age 10 to 25, press would-be suitors on everything from "What are your favorite hobbies?" to "Do you exercise?" to "Have you saved for retirement?" Once the grandkids make their choice, what happens next is in grandma's hands.

"Like all of our AARP Studios programs, we want to celebrate the lives of the 50-plus. In Date My Grandma we get to tell family stories, romantic stories, funny stories, real stories all in one series that also involves multiple generations. It's about time a reality series connected these generational dots and simply shared the love," said AARP Studios Vice President Jeffrey Eagle.

Date My Grandma portrays how meeting new people and staying connected are fundamental to one's physical and mental well being.

In a recent AARP study, 56 percent of single grandparents are either dating or open to it. But dating isn't necessarily about marriage. Only 12 percent are searching for a spouse, while a quarter are looking for a partner, and 36 percent are simply looking for companionship.

For more information about Date My Grandma, visit aarp.org/DateMyGrandma and watch the series on YouTube.com/AARP. Don't forget to subscribe to the YouTube channel to be notified when each episode drops on Thursdays!

About AARP Studios

AARP Studios is AARP's award-winning in-house production entity committed to telling stories about the passions, challenges and successes of people 50-plus. AARP Studios produces a variety of rich and compelling content that educates, entertains and inspires. From viral videos to short documentaries to virtual reality content and long-form television specials, AARP Studios distributes its content across multiple media platforms including film, television, digital and social media. To learn more, visit:

AARP Studios on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aarp

AARP Studios on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AARP/videos

AARP Studios on AARP.org: videos.aarp.org

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

