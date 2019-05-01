AATB Announces Resignation of President & CEO

MCLEAN, Va., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) today announced that President & CEO Frank Wilton has made the difficult decision to resign as CEO of AATB. The AATB Board of Governors has accepted his resignation, effective May 31st, 2019. The Board has commenced planning discussions to appoint new leadership.

"During his time at AATB, Frank has been instrumental in assembling an incredibly capable professional staff, restoring AATB's financial resources and helping to reinvigorate and re-energize both the accreditation and certification programs," said AATB Board Chair Lou Barnes. "Since joining AATB in 2012, Frank has been a valuable leader and member of our team. His contributions have been essential to AATB's success. While this is certainly a loss for AATB, we respect Frank's decision to seek a new challenge and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"It has been my distinct privilege to work with the dedicated staff and board in support of the mission of AATB, to honor the donors and their families and to support the patients and clinicians who rely on donated human tissue to provide life saving and healing treatments," said Wilton. "Having been part of a remarkable turnaround in my time at AATB, I leave with nothing but fond memories and look forward to the next challenge life has ahead."

Mr. Wilton will remain at AATB through the end of May 2019 to ensure a smooth and effective transition of duties under the AATB Board's oversight.

The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) is a professional, non-profit, scientific and educational organization. It is one of the only national tissue banking organizations in the United States, and its membership totals 120 accredited tissue banks and approximately 1,800 individual members. These banks recover tissue from more than 39,000 donors and distribute in excess of 3.2 million allografts annually for tissue transplants performed in the U.S., as well as providing tissue to physicians, students and research institutions to enhance medical education and develop improved treatments for illness, injury, and disease. For more information, visit www.aatb.org.

