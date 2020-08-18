Aatru Medical Abstract Accepted for Presentation in Two Leading 2020 Wound Healing Conferences

The 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)/Wound Healing Society (WHS) meeting is the largest gathering of wound care professionals in the US. The European Wound Management Association's (EWMA) 30 th annual conference will take place in November. Both events feature lectures, sessions, and symposiums that focus on all aspects of wound care and management.

The pre-clinical research Abstract is entitled, "A pilot study on closed porcine incisions of a novel low-cost, solid-state NPWT device." The Abstract was authored by Stephen Davis and his team at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, with assistance from Robin Martin PhD Scientific Consulting.

The Abstract describes the 7-day porcine study, the methods of surgery and data gathering, and the results over the test period. This pilot study tested Aatru Medical's NPSIMSTM technology (Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System), a patented, low-cost-of-manufacture, non-electrical device that uses solid state oxygen management technology (OxMT) to create and sustain a mean negative pressure of -81.1 mmHg in a negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) dressing. In addition to demonstrating comparable therapy to an existing electrical NPWT device, this pilot study provided indications that the OxMT technology of Aatru's NPSIMSTM product may have a beneficial effect on limiting bacterial viability in the wound.

Dr. Robin Martin, who participated in the study and Abstract and who will also provide the video presentation at EWMA, noted, "It has been fascinating to work with this ingenious technology which uses the relative abundance of oxygen in the atmosphere to apply and maintain therapeutic NPWT without any electronic components."

Aatru Medical Chief Technology Officer, John Buan, PhD who also assisted in the design and preparation of the study commented, "This small pilot study demonstrates the potential for Aatru's revolutionary OxMT technology to reset the bar for surgical incision NPWT devices in the areas of cost-benefit and clinical ease-of-use."

Aatru is a privately held medical device technology company focused on disrupting the surgical incision market with its NPSIMS™, a simple, disposable, single-use, patented, low-cost NPWT device, uniquely designed to require no electromechanical pump, battery or canister.

The NPSIMS™ product does not have FDA Clearance and is not for sale at this time.

