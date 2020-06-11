AAXLL Responds to Trademark Lawsuit Regarding Charlotte's Web Strain

Maskell also states, "U.S. federal trademark law already dictates that cultivar or strain names are generic from the get-go, so the Charlotte's Web name of the strain was never protected as a trademark. CWI cannot prevent the rest of the world from referring to Charlotte's Web as a strain of hemp any more than a French winery could prevent the world from referring to Chardonnay as a varietal name of grapes."

In October 2019, the United States Patent & Trademark Office rejected CWI's trademark application for "Charlotte's Web" in a nonfinal Office Action. The USPTO specifically found that the name " Charlotte's Web identifies a particular strain of low THC, high CBD content Cannabis sativa plants " which does not function as a trademark.

AAXLL's Maskell comments that USPTO's rejection of CWI's trademark application would demonstrate CWI made a serious mistake in adopting the generic name of a strain as its corporate and brand name, since everyone has the right to use the name of a strain. Maskell concludes, "the family run Balance CBD brand will not be bullied by CWI. It's shameful that a large publicly traded corporation uses such tactics to intimidate competition to try to cover up their past mistakes"

The case is Charlotte's Web, Inc. v. AAXLL Supply Co LLC d/b/a Balance CBD, Case No. 4:20-cv-02692-YGR in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

