AAX's global expansion doesn't stop, even in a bear market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAX (aax.com) is recruiting for hundreds of roles as it aims to double staff size this year to support its global expansion plans. AAX will open additional offices to support new markets and add staff to expand expertise and product lines. Not only on AAX, but the new subdivision AAX Trends also continues to hire to provide education through programs, content, events and partnerships. The growth comes just as some high-profile firms in the digital asset space are downsizing.

Market doomed, it is the time to build

Market sentiment has been filled with uncertainties recently, and crypto winter has not been too nice to some crypto talents. However, market cycles are normal and not exclusive to crypto, but are part of financial markets of all kinds. A healthy industry should not only take advantage of the bright side of the peaks, but should also consolidate the foundation at the troughs and be ready to welcome the next "bull".

According to a recent tweet reply from Ben Caselin, to see "exchanges laying people off during bear markets is very strange and reactive only. Bear markets are for building and for building, we need people."

Bitcoin adoption grows not only when its price spikes

Globally—and in emerging markets particularly—the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets is still expanding and helping to create more inclusive economies as well as fair and wider-reaching financial applications. Financial inclusion is more than a buzzword. It requires actual efforts to deliver on the promise. As part of the endeavor targeting emerging markets, AAX was the first crypto exchange to adopt Satoshi Standard (SATS) to users and integrate the lightning network, putting their conviction into building a digital asset exchange for everyone.

"We believe that's just the beginning in delivering on our mission. That's why we are hiring even under these turbulent market conditions. The evolution of money is a long-term growth story and our talent recruitment strategy aligns with that fact. Our commitment to emerging markets is part of that same growth story," said Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy at AAX.

Crypto remains very welcoming to all kinds of talent and reiterates its determination to double down on growth.

About AAX

AAX is a top-tier crypto exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of crypto to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about crypto and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than two million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens and a range of on- and off-ramp products.

Aax.com

Contact:

Winson Li

[email protected]

SOURCE AAX