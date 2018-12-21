AB Fagerhult: Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 7th February 2019

HABO, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders at AB Fagerhult (publ) on 7 February 2019 the Meeting resolved as follows.

The Meeting resolved to amend § 4 and § 5 of the articles of association regarding the limits for share capital and number of shares. The amendments means that § 4 of the articles of association now reads "The share capital shall be no less than SEK sixty-five million (65.000.000) and no more than SEK two hundred and sixty million (260.000.000)" and that § 5 of the articles of association now reads "The number of shares shall be no less than one hundred and fifteen million (115.000.000) and no more than four hundred and sixty million (460.000.000)."

The Meeting resolved to grant authorization to the Board of Directors, up until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, to resolve on the issue of new shares to form part of the purchase price for the acquisition of iGuzzini Illuminazione S.p.A. (the "Issue In-Kind"). The owners of iGuzzini Illuminazione S.p.A., Fimag S.p.A. och Tip-Pre lPO S.p.A., shall solely be entitled to subscribe for the new shares in the Issue In-Kind by transferring shares in iGuzzini Illuminazione S.p.A. to AB Fagerhult.

Furthermore, the Meeting resolved to grant authorization to the Board of Directors, up until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, to resolve on the issue of new shares against cash payment with pre-emptive rights for the shareholders. The purpose of the authorization is to enable the Board of Directors to resolve on a new share issue of approximately SEK 2.2 billion in order to replace credit facilities entered in connection with the acquisition of iGuzzini Illuminazione S.p.A.

This is information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the person set out below, at 11.35 CET on 7th February, 2019.

